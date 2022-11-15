Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 61,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.