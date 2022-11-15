Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.93. 85,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

