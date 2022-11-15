Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 55,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.