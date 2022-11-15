Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.