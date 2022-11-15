Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VREX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Stories

