Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 10,414 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.5% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 332,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

