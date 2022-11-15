Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 121.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Activity

Cigna Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.20. 22,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.59. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

