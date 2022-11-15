Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. 104,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,901. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.