Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $31.74 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 47,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $743.67. 16,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $971.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

