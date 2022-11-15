Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,443,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 153.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.33. 15,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.61.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

