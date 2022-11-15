Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 4.9%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 10,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 444,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

