Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 4.9%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 10,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 444,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

