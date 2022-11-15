Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.54 million and $15.35 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173783 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,125,902.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

