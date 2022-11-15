Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target Increased to €26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

VEOEY stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

