Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 66,045 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

