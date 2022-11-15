Vertcoin Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $45,650.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00347266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00780380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00617765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00233534 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,458,385 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

