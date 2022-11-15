Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,755.08

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $55,755.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,582.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00343023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00122425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00784014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00620683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239560 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,453,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

