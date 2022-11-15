Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18.

