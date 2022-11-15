VIBE (VIBE) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.82

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $429,328.40 and $24.82 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

