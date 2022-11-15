Vicus Capital Acquires 231 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

