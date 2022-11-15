Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 65.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 16,796.9% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.