Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 2.13 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.21.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 76.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 5.08.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.