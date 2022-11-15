Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.51. The company had a trading volume of 252,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

