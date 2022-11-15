Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.
V opened at $211.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88. The stock has a market cap of $399.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
