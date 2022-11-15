VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in VMware by 45.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 58,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,716 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of VMware by 25.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,114 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 42.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $106,460,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

