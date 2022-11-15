Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Declares €0.05 Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 97.53 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,626.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.68.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.