Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

