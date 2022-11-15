Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3601 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.