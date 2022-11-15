Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 560,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

