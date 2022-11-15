Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 583,107 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Down 2.9 %

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

WMT opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

