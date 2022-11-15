WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 897,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.43 ($0.96), for a total value of A$1,281,401.76 ($860,001.18).
