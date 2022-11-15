WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

WAM Leaders Price Performance

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 897,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.43 ($0.96), for a total value of A$1,281,401.76 ($860,001.18).

WAM Leaders Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.