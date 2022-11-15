Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,442 Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% during the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SWT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 734,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $113.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.