Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNACU remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Prime Number Acquisition I Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

