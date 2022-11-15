Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,200 Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

