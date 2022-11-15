Warberg Asset Management LLC Sells 26,633 Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,633 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPL. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPL remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.