Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Invests $33.95 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,951,000. GDS accounts for 3.2% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.54% of GDS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GDS by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.66.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

