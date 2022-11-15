Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Waste Connections by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after acquiring an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.69. 66,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

