Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

