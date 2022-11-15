WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0513 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $116.57 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,357,528 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,270,021,740.6065435 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04795244 USD and is down -14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,069,748.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.