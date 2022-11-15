Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPT Realty (RPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) recently:

11/14/2022 – RPT Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – RPT Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – RPT Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – RPT Realty was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/12/2022 – RPT Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – RPT Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – RPT Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

RPT Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 23,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,125. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $937.75 million, a PE ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 520.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.