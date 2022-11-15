Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $46.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

WestRock stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

