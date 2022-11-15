Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

