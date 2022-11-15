Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $43.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SUN opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.