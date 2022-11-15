Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,818 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,044,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

