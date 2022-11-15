Wells Financial Advisors INC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 819,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,238. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83.

