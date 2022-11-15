Wendy Carruthers Sells 1,678 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44.

On Thursday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 4,696,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.