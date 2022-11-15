Wendy Carruthers Sells 1,678 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00.
Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 4,696,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
