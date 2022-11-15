Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
