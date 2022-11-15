Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.19 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

