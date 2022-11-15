WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,402. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.