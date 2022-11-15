WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.78% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,222. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

