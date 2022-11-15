WESCAP Management Group Inc. Invests $858,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.